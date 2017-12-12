UBC professor says marijuana revenue should go towards much-needed social services in B.C.

While the federal government says it will give provinces and territories a 75 per cent share of the tax revenues from the sale of legalized marijuana, a UBC Professor in community and regional planning says a portion of those revenues should go to much needed social services in the province.

Dr. Penny Gurstein says the province should focus on housing and services towards mental health and addictions.

“You really need to be spending money on supportive housing.”

“Different kinds of housing for people who are in different stages of recovery. You need detox centres but you need housing for people who are going to be in long term recovery programs.”

“There are not just marginalized people, addictions is affecting people from all segments of society, and there isn’t that many facilities for people that can be living independently but need some support.”

Once pot is legalized next July, the federal government estimates its tax will raise $1-billion annually.