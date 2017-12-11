‘Police only parking’ honours memory of fallen Abbotsford Const. John Davidson

The shopping complex where Abbotsford police Const. John Davidson was shot and killed in the line of duty on Nov. 6 now has a permanent memorial to the officer.

After memorial services for Davidson that drew thousands of people, staff at the Sun Life Financial branch in the shopping complex along Mt. Lehman Road wanted to know how best to honour his memory.

Staff there reached out to their landlord to see if there was anything they could do.

Coverage of Const. John Davidson’s memorial on Globalnews.ca:

They chose to dedicate a spot in their lot as “police only parking” and put up a sign with Davidson’s badge numbers from when he served in Canada and the U.K.

“We didn’t know what we wanted to do, but we knew we wanted to keep something in his memory,” said Bam Sidhu, manager at Sun Life Financial.

“We as an office reached out to the landlord and he graciously said, ‘yeah, by all means.’ We spoke to [Sgt. Judy] Bird at the [Abbotsford Police Department (APD)] and they were in full agreement of doing something.”

The APD and the shopping complex had numerous conversations about a memorial for Davidson, but Bird said police had little input in the project.

READ MORE: ‘We remember’: Abbotsford police sellign T-shirts honouring fallen Const. John Davidson

“They gave us some ideas and they wanted to know what would represent John and if we had any suggestions so we tossed some suggestions back and forth between the two of us, but ultimately what you see is their design,” Bird said.

“We’re honoured that they would even consider doing something like that.”