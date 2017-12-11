Red Scorpion associates charged after RCMP find 448 grams of fentanyl, and much more

A lengthy series of charges has been laid against associates of the Red Scorpions, Jamie Bacon’s gang, after almost 450 grams of fentanyl and much more were seized by the Kamloops RCMP.

The charges flow out of an investigation looking into drug trafficking activities that took place between October 2016 and March 2017, said a Monday release from the RCMP.

It’s an investigation by the Kamloops Targeted Enforcement Unit (TEU) that yielded a seizure of $191,445 in cash, 1.3 kilograms of cocaine, 448 grams of fentanyl, 56 grams of heroin, 717 grams of methamphetamine, 231 grams of MDMA and a firearm.

WATCH: The co-founder of the Red Scorpions is shot and killed in a Kamloops street. Paul Johnson reports.

The investigation first led to a vehicle being stopped north of Merritt on Dec. 1, 2016.

The vehicle was being driven by Coquitlam resident Gregory Wilson; police said a search yielded a “substantial” amount of money.

Charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 were subsequently laid against Wilson and Kamloops resident Brandon Chappell.

READ MORE: Charges stayed against gangster Jamei Bacon in connection with ‘Surrey Six’ homicides

Then, on Jan. 14, the RCMP searched Kamloops’ Heavy Metal Gym as well as Chappell’s home.

While searching Chappell’s home, officers found more money, as well as drugs and a firearm.

Chappell was then charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and unlawful possession of a firearm.

RCMP then conducted more searches on March 30.

One, again, took place at Chappell’s residence, the other at the home of Kamloops resident Erwin Dagle.

Police once more found a large amount of cash, and that resulted in a third charge of possession of property obtained by crime against him.

At Dagle’s home, police found cash, along with drugs including fentanyl, carfentanil, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine. He’s been charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.

The TEU carried out additional actions that included arresting street-level traffickers, as well as searching a Kamloops hotel room where police found more controlled substances.

Police have forwarded those matters to the Crown so that charges can be approved against “several other persons.”

“This case is an example of the motivated nature of those allegedly involved,” Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay said in a news release.

“Despite overt enforcement action, these drug activities continued on until those involved were eventually arrested and charged.”