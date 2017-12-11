Man sought in hate crime incident aboard Vaughan transit bus: police

A man is accused of threatening a woman and using hate-motivated language towards her after she refused to take a photo with him on a Vaughan transit bus in late October.

York Regional Police said the victim was travelling north on Keele Street around 4:20 p.m. Oct. 24 when she was approached by an unknown man.

The suspect asked to take a picture with her and when she refused, the man allegedly began yelling at the woman.

Police said the man allegedly made threats towards her and and used hate-motivated language targeting Muslims and Islam.

Investigators believe they have exhausted all leads and are now appealing to the public to help identify the man.

He’s described as a white male, about 30 to 37 years old, standing 5’9″ tall with a heavy build.

“York Regional Police will not tolerate hate crime in any form. These kinds of crimes not only hurt the community that has been targeted, but they hurt us all,” police stated in a press release on Monday.

Specially trained hate crime investigators have been engaged in the investigation and will continue to monitor the case as it progresses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7441 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).