Guillermo Del Toro’s Hamilton project leads Golden Globe nominees

It could be seen as a feather in Hamilton’s cap, as the nominations were announced today for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cold War-era fairytale The Shape of Water swam away with a leading seven nominations.

It’s a movie that was largely shot in Hamilton, as well as Toronto.

Hamilton’s filming locations for The Shape of Water included MacNab Street South, King Street East at the site of the former Delta Bingo and Hamilton City Hall.

Had an amazing lunch / dinner at Rapscallion Rogue Eatery in Hamilton, Ontario. 61 Young street. Meat-based anti-cardiologist menu. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) October 17, 2016

Had the best breakfast at Cannon in Ottawa st, Hamilton. The Canadian brunch plate. Best, fluffiest, chewiest fresh-made waffles ever! — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) October 17, 2016

Hamilton is full of promise and surprises: great bookstores, Antique shops, coffee shops, restaurants and art stores. Crimson Peak land. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) October 17, 2016

I know there's a Seedy side in Hamilton- but you can feel a transformation from the last 5-6 years (we scouted for Pac Rim) to now. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) October 17, 2016

Del Toro did a lot of posting on social media about Hamilton restaurants during that project and he also spoke glowingly of the city’s downtown revitalization.

Director Guillermo del Toro says he'd like to set up a studio in Hamilton https://t.co/9g02IqJm7X — 900 CHML (@AM900CHML) September 11, 2017

More recently, he has also talked about setting up a film studio in the city.