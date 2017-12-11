Economy
December 11, 2017 2:17 pm
Updated: December 11, 2017 2:24 pm

Guillermo Del Toro’s Hamilton project leads Golden Globe nominees

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

Guillermo del Toro's ``The Shape of Water'' leads Golden Globes nominations with seven nods. Veteran Canadian actor Christopher Plummer has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his role in ``All the Money in the World,'' and the animated film ``The Breadwinner'' was among the Canadian nominees for this year's Golden Globe Awards.

A A

It could be seen as a feather in Hamilton’s cap, as the nominations were announced today for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cold War-era fairytale The Shape of Water swam away with a leading seven nominations.

READ MORE: 2018 Golden Globe nominations: The TV and movie nominees are…

It’s a movie that was largely shot in Hamilton, as well as Toronto.

Hamilton’s filming locations for The Shape of Water included MacNab Street South, King Street East at the site of the former Delta Bingo and Hamilton City Hall.

Del Toro did a lot of posting on social media about Hamilton restaurants during that project and he also spoke glowingly of the city’s downtown revitalization.

More recently, he has also talked about setting up a film studio in the city.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Golden Globes
Guillermo del Toro
Hamilton economic development
Hamilton film
Hamilton film office
The Shape Of Water

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News