Guillermo Del Toro’s Hamilton project leads Golden Globe nominees

It could be seen as a feather in Hamilton’s cap, as the nominations were announced today for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards.
Guillermo del Toro’s Cold War-era fairytale The Shape of Water swam away with a leading seven nominations.
It’s a movie that was largely shot in Hamilton, as well as Toronto.
Hamilton’s filming locations for The Shape of Water included MacNab Street South, King Street East at the site of the former Delta Bingo and Hamilton City Hall.
Del Toro did a lot of posting on social media about Hamilton restaurants during that project and he also spoke glowingly of the city’s downtown revitalization.
More recently, he has also talked about setting up a film studio in the city.
