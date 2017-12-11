Crime
December 11, 2017 10:53 am

Fredericton police say body camera test program successful

By Staff The Canadian Press
Adrienne South/Global News
A A

Fredericton police say a three-month pilot project to test body cameras on officers was a success — and the next step is to test the technology for a full year.

Deputy police Chief Martin Gaudet says the cameras are another tool to help the force in its investigations and in increasing public trust.

WATCH: Fredericton police start body camera pilot project

He says the six officers who took part in the initial pilot gave the cameras a satisfaction rating of over 80 per cent and the next test will be aimed at getting a better sense of the cost for video storage.

Gaudet says the force has earmarked $7,000 in its 2018 budget for six body-mounted cameras and storage.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
2018 budget
body camera
Chief Martin Gaudet
Fredericton police
New Brunswick
Officers
Police Body Cameras

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News