Fredericton police say body camera test program successful

Fredericton police say a three-month pilot project to test body cameras on officers was a success — and the next step is to test the technology for a full year.

Deputy police Chief Martin Gaudet says the cameras are another tool to help the force in its investigations and in increasing public trust.

He says the six officers who took part in the initial pilot gave the cameras a satisfaction rating of over 80 per cent and the next test will be aimed at getting a better sense of the cost for video storage.

Gaudet says the force has earmarked $7,000 in its 2018 budget for six body-mounted cameras and storage.