Another fog advisory issued for Metro Vancouver

Another day, another fog advisory for Metro Vancouver.

Thick, dense fog blanketed Vancouver and the North Shore on Monday, reducing visibility on the roads.

“The fog is not as extensive as we’ve seen in past days here in Metro Vancouver, but where it is foggy, that visibility is close to zero,” Global BC’s chief meteorologist Mark Madryga said.

Environment Canada issued the advisory Sunday night. A similar warning was issued last week but that fog cleared over the weekend.

The latest wave of fog is expected to lift later Monday. Madryga said there will be “a lot less fog for tomorrow, just a few patches to start the day.”

Environment Canada is reminding the public to stay alert when driving and be prepared for sudden stops.