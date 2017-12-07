Fog advisory in effect for Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for Metro Vancouver Wednesday night.

It warns travelers to be prepared for near-zero visibility conditions.

Downtown looking very Blade Runner tonight pic.twitter.com/W98WEYWJKL — Simon Little (@simonplittle) December 7, 2017

READ MORE: Rain rain go away: weather warning continues for parts of B.C.

The advisory covers Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria, the Sunshine Coast, the Southern Gulf Islands, and parts of Vancouver Island.

The forecast calls for fog or fog patches Thursday and Thursday night.

At Vancouver International Airport, at least 14 flights were delayed in arriving or taking off on Wednesday night, in part due to the heavy fog.

The Airport Authority says “intermittent lighting” problems on the South runway meant it wasn’t safe for the planes to land or take off with visibility so poor.

Maintenance crews spent the night working to solve the issue.