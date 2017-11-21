Rainfall warning issued for Vancouver, Fraser Valley with up to 150mm expected

The next couple of days are going to be very wet for parts of B.C.’s south coast.

A rainfall warning has been issued for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound as these regions could get up to 150 millimetres by Thursday.

This weather pattern is due to a band of tropical moisture moving across the province, making it warmer and wetter for the south coast.

The rain is expected to taper off on Thursday as the system moves inland.

Environment Canada warns this rainfall could lead to some localized flooding and could fall as heavy snow in the mountains and on some highways at higher elevations.

Drivers are urged to be prepared for changing road conditions.