Calgary firefighters battle blaze at Glendale house

One woman was taken to hospital on Monday after a house fire in the community of Glendale.

Emergency crews were called to the 2200 block of 38 Street S.W. at around 1 a.m.

A woman living in the home was able to get out safely before firefighters arrived at the scene and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Neighbouring homes were evacuated as firefighters doused the flames.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, limiting its damage to the house where it originated. A spokesperson for the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) told Global News the fire caused significant damage to the basement and main level of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.