December 11, 2017 7:17 am
Updated: December 11, 2017 7:27 am

School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Monday

By Global News
Southern Manitoba didn’t get a lot of snow but it was enough to cause some cancellations Monday morning.

If you have a cancellation to report, please contact us at 1-204-786-6868.

You can see a full list of cancellations below:

  •  All schools in Lord Selkirk School Division
  • All schools in Sunrise School Division.

