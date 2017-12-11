Montreal police investigating incident at TMR home as attempted arson

Montreal police are investigating after a home in the Town of Mount Royal was the target of an arson attack.

It happened at around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday.

READ MORE: Montreal police investigating alleged arson in TMR

People inside the single-family residence on Geneva Crescent called 911 after an incendiary object was thrown through a window of the home.

Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said the object did not ignite.

READ MORE: Arson squad investigating suspicious vehicle fire in TMR

Damage was limited to a broken window and no one was injured.

Police have no suspects and the motive for the attack is not yet known.