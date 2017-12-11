Montreal police investigating incident at TMR home as attempted arson

Montreal police are investigating after a home in the Town of Mount Royal was the target of an arson attack.
It happened at around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday.
People inside the single-family residence on Geneva Crescent called 911 after an incendiary object was thrown through a window of the home.
Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said the object did not ignite.
Damage was limited to a broken window and no one was injured.
Police have no suspects and the motive for the attack is not yet known.
