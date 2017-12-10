Focus Montreal: December 9

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

Take a look at who we're meeting this week on Focus Montreal:

Controversy over ‘bonjour, hi’



The growing outrage over “bonjour, hi” is putting Quebec on the international map for all the wrong reasons.

MNAs representing anglophone communities are in damage control mode after voting for a motion urging Montreal store owners to stop using the common bilingual greeting.

READ MORE: Quebec passes motion for store clerks to stop saying ‘bonjour, hi’

Anglo affairs minister Kathleen Weil defended the vote, pointing out the Quebec Liberals did not support the original wording that referred to “bonjour, hi” as an “irritant.”

Montreal Gazette columnist and TNKR Media managing partner Dan Delmar discusses the controversy with Global News Senior Anchor Jamie Orchard.

Exodus from Quebec

New numbers suggest more and more young Quebecers — and not just anglophones — are leaving the province in search of opportunities elsewhere.

READ MORE: Statistics show Quebecers leaving to settle in rest of Canada

Jack Jedwab, a researcher on Canadian migration patterns with the Association of Canadian Studies who compiled the data, tells Global News Senior Anchor Jamie Orchard what might be fueling the trend.

Finding a job in Quebec

Montreal’s Youth and Employment Services (YES Montreal) held a forum tackling the challenge of finding a job in Quebec.

The goal was to develop concrete policy recommendations, particularly addressing the needs of the English-speaking minority.

Over 100 attendees participated in open-ended discussions focusing on the landscape of youth employment in Quebec, as well as breaking down the barriers marginalized youths face in the job market.

Executive Director Iris Unger and president of Youth For Youth Quebec Malcolm Lewis-Richmond speak to Global News Senior Anchor Jamie Orchard.