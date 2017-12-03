Focus Montreal: Dec. 1

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

It airs Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and midnight.

Take a look at who we’re meeting this week on Focus Montreal:

Bullying and suicide prevention



A South Shore family is speaking out after their teenage son died in an apparent suicide.

His family says he was bullied to death.

READ MORE: Quebec family speaks out against bullying after teen’s death

Earlier this week, Global’s Amanda Jelowicki reported on a father’s powerful and painful message.

Martin Dufour is calling for stricter anti-bullying measures in schools following his son’s death.

Daphna Leibovici,a violence prevention consultant at the English Montreal School Board (EMSB), and Julie René de Cotret, the assistant director of student services at the EMSB, joined senior anchor Jamie Orchard, to discuss what is being done in their schools to help students in crisis.

Young people experiencing suicidal thoughts are encouraged to contact Kids Help Phone at 1-800-263-2266.

Pro-gun rally sparks outrage



A plan to hold a pro-gun rally on the site that honours victims of the Polytechnique massacre sparked outrage this week.

Place du 6 décembre is named after the date in 1989 when a gunman murdered the 14 women because of their gender.

READ MORE: Quebec gun lobby group facing criticism for rally at Polytechnique memorial

Organizers bowed to public pressure and moved the location of their march.

Nathalie Provost, who was shot four times inside that school 28 years ago is furious with the pro-gun group.

Provost sat down with Orchard earlier this week to share her perspective.

Montreal police needs to do more to curb racial profiling

Far too often, it seems Global News Montreal is covering press conferences at the Centre for Research Action on Race Relations (CRARR).

Over and over again, it is people of colour stepping up to tell their stories of being profiled by police.

Five years ago, Montreal Police (SPVM) set out to address racial profiling within its departments, but a new report shows that while the SPVM has been making an effort, it has failed to achieve many of its own objectives.

Dr. Myrna Lashley, assistant professor in psychiatry at McGill University discusses the report she authored and what efforts are being made to help fix the issues.