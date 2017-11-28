Quebec gun lobby group facing criticism for rally at Polytechnique memorial

A pro-gun lobby group in Quebec is under fire for its decision to hold a rally at a memorial site for the 14 women who were killed at École polytechnique in 1989.

Guy Morin, the group’s vice-president, is defending the event at Place du 6 décembre and says it has been in the works for the better part of a month.

The park is named after the date in 1989 when a gunman murdered the 14 women because of their gender.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and Quebec Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux are among those who are critical of the decision to go ahead with the so-called “gunnies” meeting this Saturday, not far from the Montreal engineering school.

They say holding such an event shows a lack of respect for the victims.

Morin says he has respect for the victims and their families and wants to reach out to the anti-gun lobby to find what he calls real solutions to the issue.