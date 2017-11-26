Focus Montreal: Nov. 25

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

Comedy festival rivals?



There’s hasn’t been a lot to laugh about at Just for Laughs lately and news this week that the co-founder of the festival is joining a rival group was another shocker.

Andy Nulman helped build Just for Laughs for over 30 years, but this week he announced he’ll be working as a consultant for the Festival du Rire.

The new festival was launched by a coalition of French comedians who didn’t want to work for Just for Laughs anymore following allegations involving Gilbert Rozon.

Rozon, the former president of the company, stepped down last month amidst allegations of sexual misconduct.

Nulman hasn’t worked at Just for Laughs for about three years but news that he’s working with a rival festival has many wondering what it all means.

Nulman joined senior anchor Jamie Orchard to discuss why he made the move and if there’s room for more than one comedy festival in Montreal or whether sponsors and comedians will have to pick sides.

Celebrating 182 years of Scottish heritage in Montreal



On Friday, The St. Andrew’s Society of Montreal will be holding its much-anticipated annual ball at the Marriot Chateau Champlain.



Founded in 1835, the society has served Scots and those with Scottish roots in Montreal through social activities and service to the community.

The St. Andrew’s Ball — an evening of dining, dancing and pageantry — raises funds to support important projects in the community including establishing a chair in Canadian-Scottish studies at McGill University.

Society vice-president Marilyn Meikle and Emilie Macfie co-chair of the ball’s debutantes committee, dropped by Focus Montreal to talk about the ball and celebrating 182 years of celebrating Scottish heritage in Montreal.

One-on-one with Louise Penny



Best-selling crime fiction author Louise Penny was in Quebec City for the Morrin Centre Literary Festival last month.

Global’s Raquel Fletcher sat down with the famous writer for a candid one-on-one interview that covers everything from being inducted to the Order of Quebec to her friendship with Hillary Clinton.