Statistics show Quebecers leaving to settle in rest of Canada

A new migration trend is underway where La Belle Province is on the losing end.

Recent statistics show a growing number of Quebecers are leaving the province to live in other parts of Canada.

Statistics Canada released the numbers that were analyzed by Jack Jedwab of the Association for Canadian Studies.

The numbers show there was a net loss of 36,955 Quebecers between the years of 2011 to 2016.

Between 2006 and 2011 the net loss was 20,245.

And the net loss was 11,650 between 2001 and 2006.

Jedwab says most of the Quebecers leaving are young, highly educated residents. He claims one of the strong motivating factors for their departure is higher paying jobs and lower income taxes.

“The motivation behind such departures is economic,” Jedwab told Global News.

And he says anglophones aren’t leading the charge of the exodus, as was the case in the 1970s.

The think-tank analyst says many of the residents leaving are now allophones and francophones.

“Now they’re in a deficit of 10,000 of francophones leaving versus those francophones coming from elsewhere in the country to Quebec,” he said.

The report looked at inter-provincial migration and excluding the movement of Quebecers leaving for other countries.

Overall, the population of Quebec continues to grow annually according to numbers provided by Statistics Canada.