Warm weather in Calgary on Saturday breaks 127-year-old record

The temperature in Calgary climbed high enough on Saturday to break a 127-year-old record.

According to Environment Canada, the record high temperature for Calgary on Dec. 9 was recorded in 1890 when it reached 14.4 C.

On Saturday, officials with the organization recorded a temperature of 15.4 C at the Calgary International Airport.

The warm weather lured many people outside; Josh Alston spent most of Sunday morning roaming through Calgary on his quest to find some outdoor ice. Alston finally found some in at the Rosemont rink near Confederation Park.

“Half of them are melted and the other half were not even flooded. It’s crazy. For December, it’s really crazy,” Alston said.

“It’s too hot for December with Christmas being less than 20 days away, it feels weird.”

Signs reading “keep off the ice” are up around Carburn Park in southeast Calgary. Carburn Park is one of seven outdoor rinks maintained by the City of Calgary. None are open now except for Olympic Plaza.

At Canada Olympic Park, snow making has been shut down since Wednesday because it’s been too warm to make snow.

“It has to be -2 C or colder to make any decent snow,” WinSport spokesman Dale Oviatt said. “We did a little bit of a touch up on Wednesday but really it’s just taking advantage of every opportunity we have. When it’s this warm we can’t do much. We have a really good base and then we just top it up whenever we can so really, it’s spring-like conditions in December.”

