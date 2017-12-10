NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in Montreal

Jagmeet Singh is in Montreal as part of his first cross-country tour as leader of the federal NDP.

Singh will be doing a series of stops across the city, beginning with the Montreal Holocaust Museum.

He will then hit the streets with NDP MP for Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie, Alexandre Boulerice.

Singh will finalize his tour with a meet-and-greet at Artgang on St. Hubert Street.

The tour follows Singh’s first caucus meeting as NDP leader in October.

Speaking to reporters, Singh affirmed that the party will not only hold seats but grow support in Quebec.

“Personally, I love Quebec, I think it’s a phenomenal place. It’s also a province, a nation that is one of the most progressive in our federalist context. It’s a place where we have affordable tuition fees, affordable care. They’ve shown, led the way in a number of progressive fronts,” Singh told reporters.

“It’s a place where we can connect with people, with our values.”

However, a recent poll suggests Singh’s quest for votes in La Belle Province may be more of a battle.

The Angus Reid Institute published a poll indicating that two-of-three Quebecers “could not support a party led by a person who wears a religious covering.”

In October, the same month Singh was elected to the NDP leadership, Quebec passed controversial Bill 62 that requires citizens to uncover their faces while using public services.

Although the province’s religious neutrality law has been suspended by a Quebec Superior Court judge, it proves the debate over visible religious symbols is a point of contention in the province.