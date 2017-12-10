One person in hospital after stabbing in Surrey
Surrey RCMP is investigating after a man was sent to hospital with multiple stab wounds Saturday night.
Officials say the victim was seriously hurt, but his injuries are not life-threatening.
Mounties were called to King George Boulevard and 98th Ave. at 6:45 p.m.
Investigators don’t think the attack was random, and believe the victim and suspect know each other.
Anybody with any information is asked to call either Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
