December 10, 2017 7:54 am

One person in hospital after stabbing in Surrey

By News Anchor  CKNW
Surrey RCMP is investigating after a man was sent to hospital with multiple stab wounds Saturday night.

Officials say the victim was seriously hurt, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Mounties were called to King George Boulevard and 98th Ave. at 6:45 p.m.

Investigators don’t think the attack was random, and believe the victim and suspect know each other.

Anybody with any information is asked to call either Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

