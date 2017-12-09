Kamloops Blazes past Saskatoon Blades with a 4-1 win

The Saskatoon Blades fell 4-1 to the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday night in their first game at Sasktel Centre since November 24th.

The Blazers got out to a 3-0 lead, thanks to goals from Luc Smith, Luke Zazula and Nick Chyzowski, and the Blades were unable to capitalize on any of their four power-plays.

Saskatoon defenseman Libor Hájek, who heads to Niagara for a tryout with the Czech Republic World Junior team next week, scored the only goal for the Blades 14:24 into the third period.

Goalie Nolan Maier was making his tenth straight start in net for Saskatoon, and stopped 25 of 28 shots.

In a quick turnaround, the Blades face the Prince Albert Raiders on Sunday at 2 P.M. in their annual teddy bear toss game.