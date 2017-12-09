West Kelowna robbery suspect wanted

West Kelowna RCMP are looking for a suspect involved in a bank robbery.

It was just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday when a man walked into the Bank of Montreal branch on Gossett Road. He passed a note to the bank teller and then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

“RCMP set up containment in the area and called for the support of both the police dog services section and RCMP air services section of the Kelowna RCMP,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “A search of the area surrounding the bank was conducted with negative results.”

The robbery suspect has been described to investigators as a Caucasian male, in his 20’s, less than 6 feet tall and of slim build.

He was seen wearing a black jacket, a pair of black pants, and a red and black baseball cap, while carrying a black laptop case or briefcase.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP.