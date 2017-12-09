Edmonton Mustard Seed Christmas event brings joy to children

A holiday event aimed to help Edmonton families facing poverty and homelessness celebrate the Christmas season on Saturday.

The Mustard Seed’s annual Kid’s Christmas Party brought less fortunate families together to celebrate the holidays with their children.

“It’s really open to anyone, but our experience is that our neighbours on the 96 Street Mustard Seed are the ones that are going to come out,” Mustard Seed managing director Dean Kurpjuweit said.

Children participated in cookie decorating, face painting, games, gifts, and a visit from Santa.

“Everybody should experience joy, right? And around Christmas there’s this idealism around joy, and I think sometimes the gap between expectations and the reality of what parents can provide is pretty wide,” Kurpjuweit said. “What we want to do is close that gap a little bit.”

The Mustard Seed also hosted a Christmas dinner for the 400 to 500 people in attendance.