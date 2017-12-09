Kingston Salvation Army preps to host festive holiday feast

The Salvation Army Rideau Heights Corps hosted its annual holiday feast on Saturday afternoon.

Before the free Christmas dinner, one of the chefs said he had been busy prepping since 5 a.m.

“These are my vegetables, and I will put them in the oven, they’re just sitting here for now but I will put them in the oven a half an hour before we are ready to serve them,” said Chef Calvin Shibley.

On Saturday morning the tables were set to host about 500 people.

Up to 80 local volunteers were on hand to make sure the event runs smoothly.

“The happy smiling faces, the entertainment, and just the spirit in the room, it’s unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before,” said Nicole Seguin, a volunteer.

Kids are not forgotten during this event, with a unique Santa room set up where young ones can take a photo with Santa and receive special gifts donated by the community.

“We at the Salvation Army try to be a transforming influence in the communities that we’re in. We want to provide a hot meal but also a safe place where they can come,” said Lt. Josh Howard, a Salvation Army officer.

The Salvation Army’s Christmas dinner is made possible thanks to generous donations from local grocers and restaurants.