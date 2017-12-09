Features
December 9, 2017 2:35 pm
Updated: December 9, 2017 2:40 pm

Eight-year-old boy gives local family shelter a much-needed boost

By Anchor  Global News

Family donates to Inn from the Cold Christmas dinner

Global News/Carolyn Kury de Castillo
A little boy with a big heart knows the true meaning of Christmas, making a special donation to the family shelter Inn from the Cold. Eight-year-old Dexter will drop by the shelter’s annual winter open house on Saturday morning to sponsor the Inn’s Christmas dinner.

He’s raised $700 by collecting bottles to benefit homeless families in Calgary. It’s much needed support for the shelter which operates all year-round at or over capacity for 65 per cent of the year. Inn from the Cold has seen a 22 per cent decline in donations, which is why the open house is so important for families in need.

The shelter will also accept donations to the adopt-a-family program, and items on the winter critical needs list.

The Inn’s open house will run from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. on Saturday and will include a special tour, a performance by Revv52 and refreshments. Staff will be on hand to talk about the issue of family homelessness in Calgary.

