Calgary charities: how to help during the 2017 holiday season

Calgarians and Albertans are notoriously generous when it comes to helping charities.

According to Statistics Canada, the province of Alberta was the second most generous province in the country in 2015, donating $1,607,555 to charity. Nearly one fifth of all donors in Canada live in Alberta.

Calgary was the most generous city in Alberta in 2015, with approximately one in six people making a financial donation to a registered charity, contributing just under $700,000.

Experts believe there are signs the economy in Alberta is starting to turn around, but the need is still there for many local charities – especially during the holidays.

The above statistics include donations made to registered organizations only. (To verify if a charity is registered under the Income Tax Act Canada Revenue has a Charity Listings on their webpage.)

Making it work for you

Experts say the most important factors to consider when making a donation are feasibility and passion.

Marina Glogovacm, the CEO of online charity portal Canada Helps, told Global News while many people make donations in December, it can sometimes be easier to set up ongoing donations throughout the year.

“One of the biggest challenges for charities, especially the smaller ones that depend on donations, is the unpredictability of their cash flow,” she explained. “They spend a lot of time chasing donations and most of them come in December.”

Glogovac also recommends choosing a charity that is close to your heart in order to make it more meaningful.

Here is a list of local charity initiatives in the Calgary area that could use your help this holiday season:

Morning of Giving

Global Calgary and Q107 will be collecting gifts for The Magic of Christmas during the morning show Wednesday Dec. 13, 2017.

New, unwrapped gifts can be brought to the Global Calgary parking lot at 222 23 Street N.E. between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Donations will be loaded onto Calgary Transit buses that morning and given to The Magic of Christmas. Gifts will then be delivered to deserving Calgarians on Christmas Eve.

2018 Global News Hounds Charity Calendar

Global Calgary has released the 2018 Global News Hounds Charity Calendar, featuring many of the Global News anchors and their furry friends.

Calendars are $20, cash only, and available for purchase at the Global Calgary studios, 222 23 Avenue N.E. and Corus Radio, 200 Corus Centre – 3320 – 17 Avenue S.W. during regular business hours. Special thanks to the Calgary Humane Society for providing many of the animals for the project.

Calgary Drop-In & Rehab Centre Society

The Calgary Drop-In & Rehab Centre (the DI) has been helping homeless and near-homeless Calgarians for more than 50 years.

Once again they have launched a social media campaign called #BeSomeoneYYC to focus on the importance of having a strong support system.

We're looking for 1000 gingerbread/shortbread cookies along with decorations for our clients to decorate during the week of December 18. The cookies can be store bought or homemade! Drop them off at the Downtown location with this label: Fragile Holiday Cookies. #BeSomeoneYYC pic.twitter.com/0PYYXnxkHu — Calgary Drop-In (@calgarydropin) December 1, 2017

The DI has a number of programs to help the 10,000 homeless Calgarians over the holidays, including sponsoring a meal, the fill-a-sock program or making a handmade holiday card.

Canadian Blood Services

According to the Canadian Blood Services website, only four per cent of Canadians donate blood, yet every 60 seconds, someone in Canada needs blood.

There are a number of off-site clinics set up around Calgary for the month of December.

The main clinic at Eau Claire Market, Unit #10, 200 Barclay Parade S.W. is open for regular business hours for the month of December, with modified hours on Boxing Day.

Inn From the Cold

Inn From the Cold is an emergency shelter for families in the Calgary area.

The organization just celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2016 and the need for assistance continues to grow.

The Inn’s Warm Hearts program breaks down how specific financial donations can make a difference; including providing a months’ worth of formula, paying for a healthy morning snack for five children and a move-out package for a family exiting the shelter.

With files from Maham Abedi