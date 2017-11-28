Alberta still facing $10.3B deficit, but signs point to rising economy

Alberta remains on track to rack up a $10.3-billion deficit this year, but Finance Minister Joe Ceci says there are signs pointing to a continued rebound in the economy.

The second-quarter fiscal update predicts the economy will grow by four per cent in 2017 — up from the 2.6 per cent forecast in last spring’s budget.

Ceci says more than 70,000 full-time jobs have been added in the last one-and-a-half years, most of them in the private sector.

“For the second time this year, we are upgrading our economic growth projections for 2017,” he said. “With the recession behind us, Alberta’s economy has returned to growth.”

He also says the government is still committed to belt-tightening and has found $300 million towards its goal of saving $400 million this year through in-house savings.

But the government continues to borrow for operating and building, and this year’s debt is forecast to rise above $42 billion.

Ceci and Premier Rachel Notley have promised to get the budget balanced by 2023, but so fare haven’t offered any details on how that would be achieved.

For the next two months, government is asking Albertans to share their thoughts on Budget 2018 and the path to a balanced budget. People can share their priorities through an online survey at budget.alberta.ca or in two telephone town halls in late January.

