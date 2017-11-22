Canadian Taxpayers Federation questions wage freeze for Alberta teachers, suggests pay cut

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is questioning why a deal inked earlier this year between the Alberta government and the province’s teachers is being described as a “pay freeze” when teachers can continue to see their salary increase as they move along the collectively bargained pay grid based on years of service.

“Many teachers are still going to advance through the grid and that’s going to cost taxpayers lots of money,” interim Alberta director Colin Craig said. “It’s really not a pay freeze.”

In April 2017, Global News learned Alberta teachers reached a two-year deal with the government which included a wage freeze and the development of a new $75-million classroom improvement fund. Teachers retained the ability to move up the existing pay grid as they gained experience.

In documents provided to reporters by the CTF which were procured through two freedom of information requests, the Calgary Board of Education said the grid-step increase for teachers in 2017-18, including benefits, would total just over $14.6 million, while the increase for Edmonton Public Schools would total just over $11.4 million.

“Today’s release specifically and intentionally ignores the most significant bits of data contained within the freedom of information releases,” the Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) said in a statement to Global News, citing that both school boards said the financial impact of the new collective agreement would be $0.

“The salary increases earned by teachers as they acquire experience in the early years of their career are typically offset by the retirement and resignation of more experienced teachers,” the ATA said. “The net cost to taxpayers is zero.”

“The Canadian Taxpayers’ Federation lacks credibility.”

When the province and teachers came to an agreement, former ATA president Mark Ramsankar said educators appreciated the rough financial situation of the province, however educators didn’t get raises for three of the four years under the previous contract.

“We believe that we have reached an agreement that offers significant value for teachers and for public education,” Ramsankar said at the time. “Within it are some very important measures to enhance the conditions of practice for teachers that will allow them greater opportunity to focus on meeting the needs of their students.”

In addition to questioning the ability of teachers to continue to move up the pay grid, Craig said he’d like to see all civil servants — including educators — take a 10 per cent pay cut.

“Why is it the private sector can take a 10 per cent pay cut — or more in some cases — and we’re not going to see that in the public sector?” Craig asked.

“It’s absurd to say government employees can’t feel the pinch, too.”

“The vast majority of teachers have had no salary increases in five of the past six years,” the ATA said in its statement. “While the cost of living in Alberta has risen by 10 per cent, most teachers’ salaries have only risen two per cent.”

— With files from Phil Heidenreich