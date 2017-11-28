It’s Giving Tuesday – but how do you really feel? Canadians more likely to give at the cash register than any other kind of appeal

On this Giving Tuesday, a survey from pollster Angus Reid Institute and CHIMP: Charitable Impact Foundation shows Canadians are more likely to donate a dollar or two at the till than take part in any other kind of fundraising pitch.

The survey found in the past two years, two-thirds of Canadians have donated a loonie or toonie when asked at a cash register — ten per cent more than the next most-popular method, which is fundraising requests from family and friends.

As much as we participate in retailer charity, Canadians are also conflicted about retailers’ motives.

The Angus Reid-CHIMP survey found more than half of Canadians take part in events like shopping or dining for a cause — where a portion of proceeds go to charity.

We participate, but with some scepticism. Three-quarters of respondents said the sponsoring business is genuinely trying to help. But 68 per cent also feel the companies are just motivated by positive PR.

Angus Reid Executive Director Shachi Kurl expanded on the contrast between giving, and believing in retailer intentions. “On one hand, when you’re shopping, the ‘feel-good’ factor involved in making a small donation at the point of sale is undeniable, given the number of people who do it.

“On the other hand, strong majorities are of the view that retailers are driven more by improving their image and marketing, than a genuine desire to help,” Kurl said.

The survey was conducted online from Nov. 3 to 10, surveying 2,072 members of the Angus Reid Forum.

“For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.2 percentage points, 19 times out of 20,” reads the survey.

