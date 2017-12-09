Kelowna Rockets defeat Regina Pats 7-5

The Kelowna Rockets played a feisty game against the Regina Pats on Friday night at the Brandt Centre in Regina.

The Pats made their mark first, unleashing a deluge of teddy bears on the ice.

Kelowna responded with markers from Leif Mattson and Braydyn Chizen, to move the Rockets to a 2-1 lead.

The Pats pulled ahead, but Nolan Foote knotted things up at 3-3.

With 22 seconds left in the frame, Regina’s Josh Mahura scored his second of the night, giving the Pats a 4-3 lead heading into the first intermission.

Roman Basran relieved James Porter in the Kelowna net at the start of the second period.

Leif Mattson and Dillon Dube both found the back of the Regina net in the second, and the Rockets held on to a 5-4 lead heading into the third period.

The final frame was punctuated by Carsen Twarynski and Nolan Foote, widening the Rockets gap to 7-4.

Regina’s Josh Mahura topped it off with a hat trick, but that would be it for Regina as Kelowna took the game 7-5.

The Rockets continue their tour of the prairies Saturday night with a game in Brandon against the Wheat Kings.