Hamilton police cruiser stolen, one man arrested

A Hamilton police cruiser was stolen and one man was arrested and charged early Saturday.
Police said they were investigating a criminal incident involving an “uncooperative and agitated” man in the area of King William Street and Mary Street at around 4 a.m.
During the interaction, police said the man got into a marked police cruiser and took off.
Hamilton police were able to monitor and locate the car through GPS.
With the help of Ontario Provincial Police and the Six Nations Police Service, the car was tracked to Ohsweken and the suspect was arrested a short while later.
The male suspect, who has not been identified, will appear in court on Saturday on charges of theft and possession over $5000, dangerous driving and possession of a controlled substance.
