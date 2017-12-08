Crime
December 8, 2017 7:27 am

Hamilton police search for suspect in slashing incident

Shiona Thompson By News Anchor  900 CHML
Hamilton police are looking for a suspect after a slashing incident in the east end Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to a home near Ottawa and Barton Street at about 5:30 p.m., after a fight between two young men went outside and turned physical.

Police say one man slashed the other on the arm.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was sent to hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the two men know each other and they know who they are looking for.



