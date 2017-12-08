Okanagan weekend forecast

Friday, December 08, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5pm:

More valley cloud is in store with no change in the forecast through the weekend.

Take a drive up to the ski resorts, or the summits of the mountain passes if you’re looking for sunshine!

An upper ridge anchored over BC will stay over us until at least Monday.

A weak upper level disturbance may help break the clouds up on Tuesday, but confidence is still too low to be sure about the possible brighter conditions in the valley.

This weekend’s daytime high range: -3 to 2C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla