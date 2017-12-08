80 contestants in Halifax vying for crown in National Donair Day eating contest

Halifax can’t get enough of donairs.

And as further proof of that, the city is marking the second annual National Donair Day on Friday.

READ: Halifax designer finds sweet, garlicky retail success in donair Christmas ornament

What better way to celebrate than with a little (un)healthy competition?

King of Donair (KOD) on Quinpool Road is holding special events, including an eating contest. The restaurant has 80 contestants competing for the crown, as they see who can scarf down a supreme donair the fastest.

The race is just one way the fast food chain is celebrating the Nova Scotia favourite.

WATCH: Live feed of Halifax donair meat goes viral online

The company partnered with Hope Blooms, a program dedicated to helping at-risk youth from inner city areas in Halifax. KOD says between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., all donairs will be sold by donation with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the program.

Youth from Hope Blooms will also be on hand singing karaoke.