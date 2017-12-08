Guilty verdicts for Kelowna bicyclist who stabbed truck driver

Following a three day trial, a Kelowna man has been convicted in a road rage case where a motorist was stabbed by a cyclist.

The incident unfolded in May 2016 on Gramiak Road.

Police said an 18-year-old cyclist rode out of a foot path onto the road, hitting the side of a passing pickup truck.

When the driver stopped to offer assistance, the bike rider swore at him and walked away.

He then returned, allegedly threatened the driver’s son, and stabbed the father in the stomach with a knife during a physical altercation.

Alexander Conn Lewis was convicted of assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm. He was acquitted of uttering threats.

The judge ordered a pre-sentence report before Lewis returns to court in February.