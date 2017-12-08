Man arrested in Brampton grocery store sex assaults: police

A 67-year-old man has been arrested following a series of sexual assaults at Brampton grocery stores that started more than a year ago, and police believe there could be other victims.

Peel Regional Police say four similar incidents have been reported since August 2016, with the most recent occurring on Nov. 28.

In that case, a 72-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in a supermarket parking lot near Mountainash Road and Bovaird Drive while she was carrying her groceries.



Story continues below N/R-Peel Police-Male Arrested for Numerous Sexual Assaults at Various Grocery Stores – https://t.co/zFlpgS1j8b — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) December 8, 2017

Two of the other assaults occurred in the parking lots, while one happened within a grocery store itself.

The victims are all women, ranging in age from 30 to 72.

Somchandbhai Prajapati, 67, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with four counts of sexual assault.

Investigators believe there could be additional victims and are encouraging anyone who may have information to come forward to the Peel police special victims unit.