Shooting in Surrey believed to be targeted

Police believe a Friday morning shooting in Surrey was targeted.

Surrey RCMP say the shooting, which sent one man to hospital in serious condition, happened in the 17000-block of 21 Avenue at about 9:30 a.m.

There is no suspect description at this time and Surrey RCMP is still on scene.

Police believe the suspect or suspects fled the scene in a vehicle before police arrived.

Officers are canvassing the neighbourhood and speaking with witnesses to find out more information. Police say it is too early to determine if this incident is related to drugs or other shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file# 2017-174858.

If you wish to make an anonymous report contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca .

This shooting follows a fatal shooting in Langley late Thursday night. Police have not indicated if there is any connection between the two incidents.