Edmonton puts moratorium on new combative sporting events ahead of review findings

Edmonton city council has decided to stop green-lighting future combative sporting events for one year while a review into the regulatory body is done and recommendations digested.

“Alongside most of our colleagues around the province, through a resolution from the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association, we’ve asked fairly overwhelmingly for the province to step in and regulate this the way every other province does,” Mayor Don Iveson said.

“There’s nowhere else in Canada, expect Alberta, where municipalities are allowed to do this, or forced to do this, if you’re going to have these events in your community.”

Councillors voted unanimously Friday to amend the Combative Sports Bylaw and the Edmonton Combative Sports Commission Bylaw.

“The effect of this bylaw is to institute a moratorium effective [Saturday] for issuing of new licences for combative sports events, as regulated by the commission, until Dec. 31, 2018 or until such time as council takes other action, based on the recommendations of the forthcoming report, which I should be clear, council has not seen,” Mayor Don Iveson said on Friday.

The city ordered a third-party review after Tim Hague died following a June 16 boxing match in Edmonton. The review was to include everyone involved, such as promoters, physicians, referees and inspectors. The results are scheduled to be delivered to council on Dec. 14.

“The Hague family will be the first to receive it,” Iveson said. “Council will receive it and then the public will receive that which can be shared.”

Iveson explained the moratorium would cover any new licences for any and all combative sports events.

“Any licences not processed by the end of today (Friday), events will not be able to proceed if they’re within the next year… A licence that is in hand, that event would be able to go forward.”

In Alberta, combative sports are overseen by municipal commissions rather than a provincial commission. The Edmonton Combative Sports Commission oversees regulations, the conduct of contests, credentials for officials, as well as sanctions.

However, provinces such as B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario all use provincial athletics commissions.

“Council has been trepidatious for some time about the City of Edmonton’s involvement in this industry and in regulation of it,” Iveson said.

“I believe the will of this council, and therefore the reason for the addition of this bylaw, is to put a pause on any further activity.”

An event scheduled for Friday night will proceed but the moratorium will take effect on Saturday and will last “for at least one year.”

Iveson said the “pause” will create “sufficient time for council to react to the recommendations and the findings and make decisions about whether we wish to stay in this business and also to undertake further concerted advocacy to the province of Alberta… the only province in the country that is not part of a provincial or multi-province regulatory system for combative sports.”

“The province hasn’t said no,” the mayor told reporters. “We just received a letter that said there isn’t unanimity among municipalities. There are some Alberta municipalities who would like to do this themselves.

“But our experience has not been positive and the majority of those present at the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association and most of the other major cities in the province are either agnostic or supportive of the province taking it over.”

“They are health and safety issues which, frankly, the province is better equipped to manage since health is their jurisdiction,” Iveson said. “If these events are going to happen anywhere in our province, we want them to be safe and consistently run.”

Edmonton, other Alberta cities, and the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association (AUMA), have been asking the province to take over regulating the sport for years.

“Many [municipalities] face ongoing risk and compliance challenges in the operation of these commission,” a 2013 report by the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo read. “The creation of a provincial commission would be preferable in order to ensure standardized rules and procedures reflecting best practices are implemented consistently throughout Alberta on such issues as testing and athlete suspensions.”

Months before Hague’s death, the NDP government was once again asked by the City of Edmonton and the City of Red Deer to step in.

“A provincial commission in Alberta would allow promoters to stage events in more municipal facilities throughout the province, with events under the governance of provincial commission authorities, as well as improve safety compliance for events and athletes,” reads the joint letter.

Again, nothing was done.

In August, Global News reached out to Tourism and Culture Minister Ricardo Miranda for clarification on why the province has not taken action.

In a statement, Miranda said there is no consensus among municipalities to create a provincial commission.

“Any decision to take the ability to regulate away from the nine local governments across Alberta that have commissions, needs to be weighed very carefully and done in a collaborative way with our municipal partners, ensuring we hear and understand how different communities would be impacted,” the statement reads.

“If there is consensus from Alberta municipalities on a direction, and an official request is made to the province, it will certainly be considered by me and my colleagues.”

Hague, 34, was fighting at a KO Boxing event at the Shaw Conference Centre on June 16 when he lost the fight by a knockout.

Originally from Boyle, Alta., he able to walk out of the match on his own, but was later taken to hospital in critical condition. He passed away two days later.

Hague, a teacher, balanced his job with fighting – he was involved in mixed martial arts and fought in the UFC before moving into the boxing ring.