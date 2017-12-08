Calgary police tactical unit surrounds southwest residence
Calgary police have surrounded a home in the southwest, after two women alleged they were held against their will. As of 10 a.m. Friday, police were still at the home in the 200 block of 42 Avenue S.W.
Police said two young women left the home at around 5:30 a.m. and told police they were being held at the house. Two men remained inside the home as of 10:25 a.m., police said.
The tactical unit has been called in and officers remain on scene.
The Sex Crimes Unit has also been brought in to assist in the investigation.
More to come…
