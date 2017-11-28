Calgary police investigate weapons call at CTrain station

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) responded to reports of a person with a weapon at the 39 Avenue CTrain station on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they received the call just after 1 p.m. and sent crews to the scene.

Calgary Transit tweeted they have held the trains at 39 Avenue and Somerset Station as police investigate.

#CTRIDERS #REDLINE Due to a police matter there are 30 minute delays in the south, and up to 20 minute delays in the NW. Trains are currently being held. As soon as we can, we will work hard to restore service. pic.twitter.com/6oxnxhlLN9 — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) November 28, 2017

