Crime
November 28, 2017 3:44 pm

Calgary police investigate weapons call at CTrain station

By Weather Anchor  Global News

FILE: LRT car.

Global News
A A

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) responded to reports of a person with a weapon at the 39 Avenue CTrain station on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they received the call just after 1 p.m. and sent crews to the scene.

Calgary Transit tweeted they have held the trains at 39 Avenue and Somerset Station as police investigate.

More to come…

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary crime
Calgary Police
Calgary Traffic
Calgary Transit
CPS
Police investigate weapon on Ctrain
Weapon reported on CTrain

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News