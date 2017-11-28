Calgary police investigate weapons call at CTrain station

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) responded to reports of a person with a weapon at the 39 Avenue CTrain station on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said they received the call just after 1 p.m. and sent crews to the scene.
Calgary Transit tweeted they have held the trains at 39 Avenue and Somerset Station as police investigate.
More to come…
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.