BC Coroners Service investigating after human remains found on Vancouver Island
The BC Coroners Service is investigating after human remains were found near Jordan River on Vancouver Island.
RCMP is helping with the case.
The investigation is still in its early stages.
The Victoria Times-Colonist is reporting it’s a human foot.
It hasn’t yet been determined who the remains belong to, how the person died, or if it was of natural causes.
