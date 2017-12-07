Suspects drag ATM machine out of Airdrie Sobeys store

Two suspects used a pick-up truck to allegedly remove an entire ATM machine from inside a Sobeys store in Airdrie.

The robbery happened early Thursday just before 5 a.m.

RCMP are asking the public to help identify the two men who they said broke into a Sobeys store on Mackenzie Way. They allegedly made their way through the entrance, tied up the machine and hauled it out of the store.

Pictures from surveillance video of the heist show two men using their truck to pull the ATM out of the store.

Officers are looking for a white Ford F-350 Super Duty, 4-door (crew cab) truck.

The first suspect is described as wearing a hockey jersey with the number 97 on the back and wearing beige pants.

The second suspect is described as wearing a black hoodie, with black shoes and beige pants.

Both appeared to be wearing masks.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).