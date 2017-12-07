RCMP charge Toronto man after packages containing fentanyl intercepted in Vancouver

TORONTO – The RCMP says a Toronto man is facing charges after two packages containing the deadly opioid fentanyl were found at a mail centre in Vancouver.

The Mounties say the packages destined for a Toronto address were intercepted at the Vancouver International Mail Centre on Nov. 20 and 21 by Canada Border Services Agency.

Investigators say they had been declared as facial masks but contained 26 grams and 24 grams of fentanyl respectively.

Mounties went to the Toronto address on Nov. 30 and a 32-year-old man was arrested.

He faces several charges, including unlawfully importing a controlled substance, possession of fentanyl and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence to possess fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

The man is to appear in court in Toronto on Friday.