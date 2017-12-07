A Surrey woman vanished 6 months ago, and cops now say she may have been killed

It’s been just over six months since Surrey woman San Li Liao went missing.

Now, an investigation has revealed that she may have been killed.

Liao was reported missing to the Surrey RCMP on May 29.

She was last seen leaving work in the 14900-block of 54A Avenue in Surrey on May 26.

Her van, a green 2000 Toyota Sienna with the licence plate 731XEJ was found near the Guildford Recreation Centre three days later.

Since then, police have carried out what they called an “extensive investigation” into her disappearance.

Police now believe she may be a homicide victim.

As such, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken the lead on the investigation.

“There have been no other cases like Ms. Liao’s that have been reported to the police and investigators continue to pursue leads that may answer the many questions remaining,” IHIT spokesman Cpl. Frank Jang said in a news release.

Anyone who has information about Liao’s disappearance is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or via email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.