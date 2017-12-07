Crime
December 7, 2017 12:36 pm

Five charged with meth trafficking after raid on Barrie home

By Staff The Canadian Press

File photo of a Barrie police cruiser.

Barrie Police Service / Facebook
A A

BARRIE, Ont. – Police say five people are facing drug related charges after a raid on a Barrie, Ont., home.

South Simcoe police say a search warrant was executed Wednesday following a month-long inter-agency investigation in conjunction with the provincial and Barrie police forces.

Police say five Barrie residents – two 33-year-old men, a 36-year-old man, and two women, aged 19 and 33 – were arrested.

All five are facing a variety of drug-related charges including possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

They are scheduled to appear in court in Bradford, Ont., on Jan. 18.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
5 residents arrested
Barrie
Barrie Police
Bradford
Drug charges
drug-related charges
Methamphetamine
trafficking

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News