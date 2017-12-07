Five charged with meth trafficking after raid on Barrie home
BARRIE, Ont. – Police say five people are facing drug related charges after a raid on a Barrie, Ont., home.
South Simcoe police say a search warrant was executed Wednesday following a month-long inter-agency investigation in conjunction with the provincial and Barrie police forces.
Police say five Barrie residents – two 33-year-old men, a 36-year-old man, and two women, aged 19 and 33 – were arrested.
All five are facing a variety of drug-related charges including possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.
They are scheduled to appear in court in Bradford, Ont., on Jan. 18.
