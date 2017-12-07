North Okanagan flagger struck by vehicle dies from injuries

A flagger struck by a vehicle last month in the North Okanagan has died from her injuries.

The incident happened Friday, Nov. 17 when a vehicle driven by a 75-year-old man struck Isabelle Bourroughs, 66, while she was doing traffic control on Highway 6 east of Vernon.

Bourroughs was on life support.

Friend, Traci Jeeves of Okanagan Traffic Control, said Bourroughs’ death is a tragedy that should serve as a reminder to motorists.

“We just never assume that when we step onto the roadway that we might not come home,” she said.

The incident happened on Bourrough’s 66th birthday.

Jeeves suspects the driver who struck Bourroughs may have been distracted.

“The distracted drivers is one of our biggest concerns because I think that’s probably what happened – someone was just distracted and it has killed one of our colleagues.”

No word yet on whether the driver who struck Bourroughs has been charged. Jeeves said the driver must also be struggling with Bourrough’s death.

“I’m sure he didn’t do it on purpose. I would like to believe it was an accident and he’s going to have to live with her death every day of his life, which must already be very difficult,” she said. “I certainly don’t mean any harm to this fellow and I do believe he’s grieving also.”

Bourroughs was originally from the Lower Mainland before moving to Enderby.