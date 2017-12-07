Crime
December 7, 2017 7:53 am
Updated: December 7, 2017 7:55 am

Man found dead in Rundle on Thursday ‘domestic in nature’: Calgary police

By Online Reporter  Global News

Calgary police investigate after a man was found dead in the 0-100 block of Rundlehorn Terrace N.E. at around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.

Global News
A A

Calgary police are investigating after a man was found dead in the community of Rundle on Thursday.

Officers were called to the 0-100 block of Rundlehorn Terrace N.E. for reports of a man in medical distress at around 1 a.m. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Rundle1

Calgary police investigate after a man was found dead in the 0-100 block of Rundlehorn Terrace N.E. at around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.

Global News
Rundle3

Calgary police investigate after a man was found dead in the 0-100 block of Rundlehorn Terrace N.E. at around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.

Global News
Rundle4

Calgary police investigate after a man was found dead in the 0-100 block of Rundlehorn Terrace N.E. at around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.

Global News

One person was taken into custody. In a news release, police said the incident is believed to be “domestic in nature” and the general public is “not at risk.”

The incident caused the temporary closure of the Rundle LRT Station. It reopened shortly after 5 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary crime
Calgary Death
Calgary Police Service
Calgary Rundle
man dead in Rundle
Man Found Dead
Rundle death
Rundle LRT station
Rundle man dead
Rundle suspicious death
Suspicious Death

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News