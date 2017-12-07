Man found dead in Rundle on Thursday ‘domestic in nature’: Calgary police

Calgary police are investigating after a man was found dead in the community of Rundle on Thursday.
Officers were called to the 0-100 block of Rundlehorn Terrace N.E. for reports of a man in medical distress at around 1 a.m. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
One person was taken into custody. In a news release, police said the incident is believed to be “domestic in nature” and the general public is “not at risk.”
The incident caused the temporary closure of the Rundle LRT Station. It reopened shortly after 5 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.