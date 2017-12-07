Man found dead in Rundle on Thursday ‘domestic in nature’: Calgary police

Calgary police are investigating after a man was found dead in the community of Rundle on Thursday.

Officers were called to the 0-100 block of Rundlehorn Terrace N.E. for reports of a man in medical distress at around 1 a.m. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

One person was taken into custody. In a news release, police said the incident is believed to be “domestic in nature” and the general public is “not at risk.”

The incident caused the temporary closure of the Rundle LRT Station. It reopened shortly after 5 a.m.

#CTRiders #BlueLine Due to a police matter, Rundle Stn will be closed until further notice. CTrains will not be stopping @ Rundle. Shuttle Buses will be running between Whitehorn & Marlborough Stn's. We apologize for this inconvenience & will update as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/NjXDRQne1H — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) December 7, 2017

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.