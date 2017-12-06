73-year-old woman left with serious injuries after Surrey bus hits her in crosswalk

A 73-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a transit bus near Surrey Central station on Wednesday afternoon.

The collision happened at 102 Avenue and City Parkway around 3 p.m.

READ MORE: 9-year-old girl dies after being hit by bus in Abbotsford Friday morning

The woman was struck in a crosswalk, Surrey RCMP said. The bus driver remained on the scene.

TransLink spokesperson Chris Bryan said the bus driver was making a left turn when the collision occurred.

He said the driver heard a sound, and stopped as soon as they realized something had happened.

“[They] quickly got out of the bus and found a woman with apparent head injuries. She was unconscious, but breathing normally. 911 was called and she was taken to hospital.”

Investigators said they are looking into whether the sun may have contributed to the collision.

Bryan said TransLink is looking into similar reports.

“In the reports from the scene, the operator reported some challenges with visibility,” he said.

Mounties closed a stretch of 102 Avenue eastbound in order to investigate.

The collision came less than a week after a nine-year-old girl was fatally struck by a BC Transit bus in Abbotsford, a collision that also happened in a crosswalk.