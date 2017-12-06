Vancouver police’s $700K safe drug-handling facility request called ‘waste of money’

The Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users (VANDU) is calling the Vancouver police’s (VPD) request for a $700,000 safe drug-handling facility a “waste of money.”

“That money could be much better used providing services to people who are on the front lines and dying in this crisis,” said Aiyanas Ormond with VANDU.

“We need drug education in schools, more housing and other things that address the determinants of health and things that shape addiction.”

The proposed facility would be constructed at the VPD’s Glen Drive property office, and is intended to keep officers and staff who handle seized drugs safe.

But Ormond said an expensive facility is not the only way to stay safe.

“The risk to emergency responders from fentanyl is really very, very, low and can be managed by wearing nitro gloves and a basic face mask,” said Ormond, adding that resources are more needed on the Downtown Eastside.

Overall, the VPD is asking for a 4.2 per cent budget hike to $11 million.

