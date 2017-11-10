Fentanyl

More
Health
November 10, 2017 10:59 am

Announcement expected on managing B.C.’s overdose crisis

By Online News Producer  Global News

Fraser Health's "Overdose is closer than you think" campaign focuses on the support around substance abusers.

Fraser Health
A A

B.C.’s new mental health addictions minister will join Vancouver’s mayor Friday morning to talk about the overdose crisis in the province.

So far this year, more than 1,000 people have died of overdoses, compared to 607 this time last year.

In 2016, 914 people died of drug overdoses.

READ MORE: More than 1,000 people have now died from drug-related deaths in B.C. this year

Fentanyl is suspected to have played a role in 83 per cent of those deaths.

The B.C. Coroners Service says there were 80 suspected drug overdose deaths in the province in September alone, which is an increase of 31 per cent from September 2016.

The province is now looking at how to reduce these numbers.

“We are escalating our response,” Judy Darcy, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions said Thursday. “We are getting safe injectable medications, safe prescription drugs, into the hands of as many people living with addictions as we possibly can. [We are also increasing] access to naloxone, more access to harm reduction sites.”

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC overdose crisis
Drug overdose numbers
Drug overdose numbers BC
Fentanyl
Overdose Crisis

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News