Announcement expected on managing B.C.’s overdose crisis

B.C.’s new mental health addictions minister will join Vancouver’s mayor Friday morning to talk about the overdose crisis in the province.

So far this year, more than 1,000 people have died of overdoses, compared to 607 this time last year.

In 2016, 914 people died of drug overdoses.

Fentanyl is suspected to have played a role in 83 per cent of those deaths.

The B.C. Coroners Service says there were 80 suspected drug overdose deaths in the province in September alone, which is an increase of 31 per cent from September 2016.

The province is now looking at how to reduce these numbers.

“We are escalating our response,” Judy Darcy, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions said Thursday. “We are getting safe injectable medications, safe prescription drugs, into the hands of as many people living with addictions as we possibly can. [We are also increasing] access to naloxone, more access to harm reduction sites.”